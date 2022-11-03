LIVE BLOG: Pakistan beat Proteas, but T20 World Cup fate still in SA’s hands

Welcome to IOL Sport’s live coverage of ICC T20 World Cup match between the Proteas and Pakistan at the SGC. In Sydney, Australia. Stuart Hess has the final say ...

“South Africa. Rain. A world cup game in Sydney ... Well at least this one didn’t see them get bounced out of the tournament as was the case 30 years ago. The Proteas still have their future in the tournament in their hands. They have to beat the Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday.

IT'S all over at the SCG. The rain didn't help the Proteas as they go down to Pakistan by 33 runs (D/L). @IOLsport #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UKU3HeHHjk — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 It was a helluva recovery from Pakistan after they were 43/4 after seven overs, thanks to Iftikhar and Shadab. Although conditions towards the end of Pakistan’s innings were difficult because of the rain, the Proteas won’t be happy with their effort in the field. There was a return to form for skipper Bavuma who played some wonderful shots while scoring 36 off 19 balls. However his wicket along with Markram’s in the eighth over to Shadab switched the match decisively in Pakistan’s favour.

SA have to beat the Netherlands in their last group game on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals. Who's getting up at 2am to watch? — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 The rain halted the match an over later, which meant the required total after the break was always going to be tricky.

Needing 73 runs off 30 balls, Klaasen and Stubbs proved some hope taking 26 off the first two overs after the rain, but a brilliant over of yorkers from Mohammad Wasim jr. and then excellent slower balls from Naseem in the next over snuffed that hope out.“ IT’S OVER ... Proteas lose by 33 runs (DLS method). SA 108/9 (14 overs) That asking rate was just too steep, while Pakistan’s bowling was on the money. They’re back in this tournament!

Credit to Pakistan 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇰

They have played a VERY good game today and under pressure



They are still in it!

What a World Cup!



Some excellent games with tight finishes and even at this stage we still dont have any semi finalists! Exactly what you want #T20WorldCup — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 3, 2022 STUBBS GONE! SA 101/7 (12.4 overs)

WICKET! Tristan Stubbs departs and with it SA's hopes in this game.. @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UguvfxEDDe — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Naseem Shah with a brilliant over ... Stubb can’t get the slowball bouncers away and is caught on the boundary. It’s over for the Proteas ... you would think.

ANOTHER WICKET! PARNELL GONE! SA 99/6 (12 overs) WICKET! Mohammed Wasim traps Wayne Parnell LBW. SA need 43 off 12 balls. @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/7gJiQy57eS — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

Wayne Parnell is struck on the pads after getting in a tangle trying to lap a delivery. Great over from Wasim jr. - who has beautiful eyes. Yorkers rule manne... — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022

WICKET! EISH! SA 94/5 (10.5 overs) WICKET! The Eagle has struck again for Pakistan. Heinrich Klaasen departs for 15. SA: 94/5 @IOLsport #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/SuqSkO1Q6X — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

Klassen is caught after a hitting a few fours off Afridi. It’s down to Stubbs now ... ⚪️ CAUGHT



Klaasen (15) looks to flick this one over the top but it flies off the top edge and he's caught at third man



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#Proteas 94/5 after 10.5 overs

🎯48 needed off 19 balls



🗒Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺SuperSport Grandstand 201#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 3, 2022

WE’RE BACK! The revised playing conditions means the Proteas’ innings will be reduced to 14 overs with 142 being the new target.

PLAY HAS RESUMED AT THE SCG... @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/kIegpeZfjq — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 They need 73 off five overs. It’s slog time!

SA need 73 runs off the next five overs to beat Pakistan. Good luck with that... — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 GOOD NEWS! The covers are coming off ... We’re waiting for a revised target. Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klassen are at the crease. The right guys for a bit of slogfest! It may come to that now.

Rain has stopped play in Sydney 🌧



South Africa are 16 runs behind DLS par score 👀#T20WorldCup | #PAKvSA | 📝: https://t.co/kNNAHOmH9p pic.twitter.com/UYVaRPwpdz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 3, 2022 IT’S RAINING! YEP ... SA 69/4 (9 overs)

Joey Rasdien knows this pain ... Proteas, Rain and World Cup. — Yusuf🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@joeyrasdien) November 3, 2022

The Proteas are 16 runs behind according to the DLS method. So, if they don’t come back on the field, Pakistan will win this one. That Shadab double strike really hurt the Proteas in terms of the DLS Method! 16 runs behind where they need to be after 9 overs! #T20WorldCup — IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) November 3, 2022

OH NO! SHADAB DOUBLE STRIKE! SA 67/4 (7.3 overs) Definitely the dog's fault. https://t.co/Dlcl7xpdKa — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022

Bavuma and Markram gone! Shadab Khan on fire in the first over of spin for Pakistan. WICKET! Shadab Khan making the difference with bat and ball for Pakistan. Takes 2 wickets in 3 balls. SA: 66/4 @IOLsport #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/fFK4sy3q4G — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

Both looked really good at the wicket. To add insult to injury, it’s starting to rain and that DLS target just moved up ... WICKET! Proteas captain Temba Bavuma found some form but was dismissed first ball by leg-spinner Shadab Khan for 35 (20 balls). @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/0hKqWP7fSu — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

POWERPLAY DONE! SA 48/2 (6 overs) No further damage for the Proteas ... And our captain is looking like his old self, despite trying to run himself out a few times! Let’s hope Temba Bavuma can keep going here. Aiden Markram is also looking good.

Zaahier is all of us watching Temba bat ... If you know anything about cricket ... just stay in your seat, and don't move !!! @shockerhess @IOLsport #PAKvSA — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

TERRIBLE START FOR THE PROTEAS - SA 16/2 (3 overs) WICKET! Shaheen "The Eagle" Afridi has struck twice, removing Rilee Rossouw to go with Quinton de Kock's earlier scalp. @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/zM34ElPZqP — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

Quinton de Kock departs in the first over, caught at mid-wicket after going after Afridi, before Rilee Rossouw is caught on the boundary in the third over, also off Afridi’s bowling. WICKET! Pakistan strike early... Quinton de Kock departs for a duck! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lCGCZfm0ye — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

END OF THE INNINGS ... Pakistan 185/9 (20 overs) Stuart Hess’ thoughts on Pakistan innings ... Two fielding errors in the 12th and 13 over - the first by Shamsi, the second by Markram off Shamsi’s bowling - changed the momentum of that innings. And that was before the constant rain began to take effect, which made fielding - and bowling - extremely difficult.

INNINGS BREAK: It's been a crazy first 20 overs. SA require 186 to book their place in the #T20WorldCup semi-finals. @IOLsport #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/atBTgMIFVK — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 To start, the Proteas were outstanding after Pakistan chose to bat, reducing Babar Azam’s men to 43/4 in the seventh over. At the halfway point the Proteas were on top, but the 12th over when Shamsi missed an easy ball on the boundary, and turned what should have been a single into a four, gave the Pakistanis a lift. Markram misjudged a shot off Nawaz’s bat and what should have been an easy catch turned into another boundary. Pakistan scored 108 runs from the 12th to the 18th overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was superb making Iftikhar Ahmed 51, off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Mayhem at the end there. How many catching sessions have the Proteas have conducted in the rain? Second half of the innings really got away from SA. 186 to win. That's too much. Pakistan will be on a high. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 He received great support from Shadab Khan who bashed 52 off 22 balls, the second fastest half century for Pakistan in T20Is, with three fours and four sixes. Nortje picked up 4/41. South Africa will need 186 to win. It will be a very tricky chase, especially with David Miller absent because of back spasms. CATCH! The Proteas have put down a couple of chances tonight but Rilee Rossouw has hung on to a blinder! @IOLsport #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/tHP1HVaTOe — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 DOUBLE 50! WHAT A PARTNERSHIP!

Shadab and Iftikhar have been brilliant! 190 is definitely on here after they reached their half-centuries. Proteas seamers have lost their lengths the last few overs... Pakistan on the charge now at the SCG! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022

IT’S CARNAGE ... Pakistan 159/5 (18 overs) Proteas seamers have lost their lengths the last few overs... Pakistan on the charge now at the SCG! @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 PAKISTAN ARE ON THE CHARGE! Pakistan 135/5 (16 overs)

For the first time South Africa’s bowlers look under pressure, as Pakistan are putting the foot down. 67 runs in the 6 overs since the drinks interval. Those fielding errors by Shamsi and Markram changed the game. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022

The Proteas’ fielding have gone off the boil in the last few overs as Pakistan have gone on the attack... Shamsi let a routine effort at third man go through his fingers, while Markram misjudged a catch at long on. But Shamsi ends up striking after going for a four and a six to get rid of the dangerous Mohammad Nawaz lbw.

Nawaz out twice - lbw (but not really) and then run out by a direct hit by Ngidi. Vital for the Proteas, who've lost focus in the field. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022 10 OVERS GONE ... Pakistan 68/4

The South African fast bowlers have been all over Pakistan, with the exception of Kagiso Rabada who is taking a bit of tap. The story so far ... Parnell 1/10 (2)

Rabada 0/36 (3) Ngidi 1/6 (2) Nortje 2/10 (2)

Shamsi 0/5 (1) ANOTHER ONE FOR NORTJE! Pakistan 43/4

The Proteas’ paceman’s 132km/h slower ball strikes again! This time Masood is the batsman flummoxed! That 132km/h slower ball will never not be funny. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 3, 2022

Let’s talk about Kagiso ‘Jonty’ Rabada ... The Proteas fast bowler has taken some blinders in this tournament, and his catch to get rid of Babar Azam was top class! GONE! GONE! Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi strike! (Pakistan 40/3)

Haris and Babar lose their wickets in successive overs to give the Proteas a big advantage here! WICKET! The Uitenhague Express strikes! Mohammed Harris trapped LBW for 28 (11 balls) PAK: 38/2 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/XVgpe8k1hh — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Babar, is of course, the BIG ONE!

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi joins the party and gets a bit help from his mate Kagiso Rabada, who took a good running catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam. PAK: 40/3 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #ICCWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2dtJ28zKUs — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Wicket!

Wayne Parnell gets the first wicket of the game! He cleans bowls Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 4. Pakistan 4/1. WICKET! Wayne Parnell draws first blood for the @ProteasMenCSA ! Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 4. Pakistan 4/1 @IOLsport #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KMBSLGk6Gk — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 3, 2022 Toss update ... Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first at the SCG in Sydney.

Some bad news for the Proteas as David Miller has been ruled out of the match due to lower back muscle spasm. ALSO READ: Proteas to face Pakistan without David Miller and Keshav Maharaj In some team news from Pakistan, Mohammad Haris replaced injured Fakhar Zaman hours before today’s clash.