West Indies: 251 and 34/6 Johannesburg - The Proteas are on the verge of closing out the series against the West Indies after a combination of pace and spin rocked the tourists on the fourth morning of the second Test at the Wanderers. The morning had started in anticipation of Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma reaching a maiden double-century, but the skipper was unfortunately only able to add a further single to his overnight score when he was caught at deep square leg off Jason Holder for a career-best 172.

Overall the Proteas were able to add a further 65 runs for the loss three wickets as they were bowled out for 321, thereby setting the Windies a victory target of 391. That quickly looked way beyond reach of the visitors when Kagiso Rabada struck twice in his sixth over. ALSO READ: It’s a Liverpool thing ... Temba Bavuma is beating to Shukri’s Conrad’s drum and loving it

The Proteas talisman trapped Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite LBW for 18 before having Raymond Reiffer caught behind down the leg-side for a duck. The Windies slipped to 21/2, which quickly became 25/3 when Tagenarine Chandepaul edged Simon Harmer, who opened the bowling with Rabada, to Dean Elgar at slip.



Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj strike in back to back overs! 👏



The Proteas were now smelling the blood in the water and were circling when Keshav Maharaj clean bowled Roston Chase for another duck before Harmer struck again when Jermaine Blackwood drove fiercely but straight to Bavuma.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma breaks seven-year drought with second Test century The home side were not finished yet with Maharaj striking again on the stroke of lunch time when Kyle Mayers was trapped LBW for seven to leave the Windies reeling at 34/6. The major concern for the Proteas though is that they may not have sufficient bowlers to take the remaining four wickets after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder left the ground to have scan on his injured hand while Maharaj wa stretchered off with what appears to be an Achilles injury.