IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the standout moments from the second day of the first Test between the Proteas and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
SHOT 1
India’s “Man for a Crisis” KL Rahul was magnificent in shepherding the visitors’ tail putting together partnerships of 43, 27 and 47 for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket respectively. He was deserving of a century and brought it up in the most emphatic manner by clearing his front leg to smash it over deep mid wicket.
SHOT 2
David Bedingham’s road to international cricket has been a winding one, but the former Wynberg Boys High School prodigy certainly did not look out of his depth on his Test debut. His pull shot off Prasidh Krishna that sailed on to the grass banks certainly showed he belonged at this level. For good measure, he repeated the dosage against Shardul Thakur.
CELEBRATION
Dean Elgar’s approach to batting has been understated throughout his career. But his celebration upon reaching his century in his final Test on his home ground was the polar opposite. Elgar lept in the air, pulled out the big fist pump, before screeching in pure delight. There is little doubt that Elgar’s 14 Test century meant just a little bit more than the previous 13!
SPORTSMANSHIP
The entire Indian slip cordon and the bowler believed they had got their man. Bedingham had edged behind and KL Rahul completed the “catch”. But Rahul knew that the ball had bounced into his gloves and told his teammates so. Eventually though he was forced to ask the umpires to review it, but he was already back at his mark at that stage.
BALL
India’s bowlers had struggled all day to maintain a consistent line and length and offered up the Proteas batters plenty of boundary balls. But Mohammed Siraj finally got one on the right area that pierced Bedingham’s defence to rattle his middle stump to bring the debutant’s innings to a close.
