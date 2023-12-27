IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the standout moments from the second day of the first Test between the Proteas and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India’s “Man for a Crisis” KL Rahul was magnificent in shepherding the visitors’ tail putting together partnerships of 43, 27 and 47 for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket respectively. He was deserving of a century and brought it up in the most emphatic manner by clearing his front leg to smash it over deep mid wicket.

SHOT 2

David Bedingham’s road to international cricket has been a winding one, but the former Wynberg Boys High School prodigy certainly did not look out of his depth on his Test debut. His pull shot off Prasidh Krishna that sailed on to the grass banks certainly showed he belonged at this level. For good measure, he repeated the dosage against Shardul Thakur.