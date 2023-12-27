Solid start for Proteas after KL Rahul guides India to decent total

KL Rahul completed a century and held a catch behind the stumps for India on the second morning of the first Test against the Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. South Africa were 49/1 at lunch in reply to India's first innings total of 245.

Rahul made 101 – his eighth Test century and his second in successive matches in Centurion – before he was last man out after a 137-ball innings which included 14 fours and four sixes. India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208/8 after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes. Overnight batsman Mohammed Siraj (5) helped Rahul add 47 runs for the ninth wicket as South Africa’s bowlers struggled to wrap up the innings despite favourable bowling conditions under an overcast sky.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers, picking up 14th five-wicket haul in his 61st Test and his fourth in eight Tests at Centurion, but his first against India. “It's my job, and all I want to do is take wickets. It's not a heavy burden for me,” Rabada said. "I was pretty happy with the way I bowled.“

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bowled with tight control at the start of South Africa's innings and Siraj had Aiden Markram caught behind by Rahul for five in the fourth over.