Plays of the day: Kagiso Rabada shines for Proteas with 5/60

Johannesburg - With the second Test evenly poised with South Africa leading New Zealand by 211 runs in the second innings at stumps on day three, Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada’s performance was one of the standout moments of the day. Stuart Hess looks at the big highlights from the day.

PLAYS OF THE DAY COLD - When the teams did their warm-ups it was 12 degrees celsius. It didn’t get much warmer during the day, with players clad in woollen jerseys, while many in the small crowd were wrapped in an assortment of jackets, blankets and even a sleeping bag. KG - Kagiso Rabada was superb. He took out the openers, knocked back Blundell’s off-stump and just when the hosts were looking for their tail to wag, returned to pick up the last two wickets. He finished with 5/60, his 11th Test ‘five-for’ and his first against New Zealand. He will be on a hat-trick at the start of the Black Caps' second innings.

DUTCHIE - Big Colin de Grandhomme had a memorable day. He completed his second Test century, and dropped a sitter late in the day, which fortunately didn’t prove costly. Zimbabwean-born De Grandhomme has played 28 Tests over six years, and is renowned as a big hitter. He started his innings in that fashion on Saturday, but played in a more sedate manner on Sunday. His unbeaten 120 was a classy knock, which reverted the pressure onto South Africa, and kept his side in the match. WAGS - Neil Wagner’s spell in the last session finished: 9-1-34-2. If you wanted bouncers, you got bouncers, there were a few chirps with Rassie van der Dussen who took on the short ball, was initially successful and then succumbed. “I imagine it was quite good to watch,” Van der Dussen said of his battle with a former provincial teammate. It was. CATCH - Tom Blundell, moved sharply to his left to snap up the chance offered by Elgar off Southee’s bowling. He hasn’t always looked secure, but hung on one-handed to dismiss the South African captain.