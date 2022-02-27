Second Test finely poised as Proteas lead New Zealand by 211 after day three

Brief scores Day 3 of 5: Stumps

South Africa 364 and 140/5 New Zealand 293 Johannesburg - Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder survived an extremely tense final 40 minutes at Hagley Oval on Sunday to keep South Africa’s noses in front in the second Test against New Zealand.

The little wicketkeeper, who is in need of a score to boost his own self-belief, reached 22 not out, while Mulder will resume alongside him on Monday with his score on 10, as the pair held off a late charge from the Black Caps and stretched the Proteas lead to 211 runs. It was another riveting day’s play with the hosts staging a fightback with both bat and then ball to wrest back some of the control South Africa had taken on Saturday. Kagiso Rabada’s 11th Test ‘five for’ ensured an important, but not massive lead on the first innings.

ALSO READ: Sarel Erwee’s honesty a sign of Proteas’ new team ethos New Zealand had the better of the morning session in which Colin de Grandhomme completed a superb century. It was an innings that started aggressively, with De Grandhomme counter-attacking when his team was in trouble at 91/5 and scoring his fifty off only 36 balls. Thereafter he showed due care and a bit of discomfort against Keshav Maharaj. However, with Daryl Mitchell, who made 60, providing good support, De Grandhomme gradually asserted himself again. He looked at ease against all South Africa’s seam bowlers and despite a lengthy period spent negotiating through the 90s, reached his second Test century with a nudge behind square on the off-side, against Maharaj.

De Grandhomme eventually finished unbeaten on 120, which came off 158 balls and included 12 fours and three sixes. Had he managed to face more of the bowling when the tailenders were at the crease South Africa’s lead would certainly have been less than 50. As it turned out however, after Wagner had made a breezy 21, Rabada claimed the last two wickets, to claim a deserved ‘five-for,’ and provide a handy 71-run advantage.

🏏 DAY 3 | INNINGS CHANGE



Rabada (5/60) and Jansen (4/98) were the chief destroyers as NZ are dismissed for 293. The #Proteas will start the second innings with a 71-run lead



📺 Catch all the action on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/vT7HzmAfCt#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jpCpDgJkWn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 27, 2022 Rabada picked up 5/60, with Marco Jansen, whose first innings 37 not out looks increasingly more valuable, claiming 4/98. Tim Southee removed the South African openers at the start of the second innings; Sarel Erwee was trapped lbw, by a clever delivery that swung back into him from over the wicket, while Dean Elgar edged one through to Tom Blundell, after the ball had straightened off the surface. Aiden Markram struck a couple of lovely boundaries, but was then yorked, by Matt Henry for 14, leaving South Africa on 42/3 at tea.

In a tense final session, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma shared a crucial partnership of 65 for the fourth wicket. Van der Dussen initially looked scratchy as had been the case in the first innings, but switched to a more aggressive mode and engaged in an enthralling battle with Wagner. With Van der Dussen happy to play the pull shot and Wagner dishing out bouncers, a macho ‘cat-and-mouse’ game took place in which Van der Dussen initially had the upper hand as he threaded the ball between carefully positioned fielders on the leg-side. He made an error on 42 when he hit one straight to De Grandhomme at square-leg, but the fielder inexplicably dropped the ball. That only fired up Wagner more and he eventually won their battle when Van der Dussen got his timing wrong, while trying to pull, the ball looping up in front of him and Wagner did superbly to sprint forward in his follow-through to claim a diving catch just a metre in front of the batter.

The celebrations were typically boisterous, from the Tshwane-born Wagner, while the anguished look on Van der Dussen’s face spoke to the disappointment of his dismissal, especially the timing thereof after he’d scored 45 and with SA’s lead still short of the 200-mark. Bavuma was out driving Wagner to Southee a short while later, which lifted New Zealand’s spirits.