Proteas beat Windies to claim T20I series
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa pulled off a much needed and timely series triumph against the current T20 World Cup holders, despite leaving more runs on the table at the end of their innings on Saturday once again.
That issue can be left for future analysis, on Saturday night it was a time to celebrate because this series win was not anticipated.
It was the first T20 International series win for Temba Bavuma as captain and Mark Boucher as coach and will give both the players and coaching staff a boost in confidence just a few months before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Again, it was Quinton de Kock with the bat and Tabraiz Shamsi with the ball, who produced outstanding performances, but unlike on Thursday, there was support from their teammates. With the bat, De Kock shared a critical partnership of 128 for the second wicket with Aiden Markram, who made a career best 70 off 48 balls which included three fours and four sixes.
⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 25 RUNS— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 3, 2021
Lungi Ngidi (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers, complimented by a solid fielding display, to see the #Proteas claim the T20I series after defending 168#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/nmTsTOfmSS
It was a smart partnership that saw both start carefully, but as they became accustomed to conditions, they opened up, with Markram’s knock dotted with some elegant strokeplay.
De Kock, continued his excellent form of the tour, making his third half-century of the series, his 60, coming off 42 balls and including four fours and two sixes.
He was caught on the long on boundary by Andre Russell off Fidel Edwards in the 15th over, and from there South Africa really should have put their foot on the accelerator. However, again they disappointed with the bat in the last quarter of the innings. Following De Kock’s dismissal, South Africa scored just 40 runs off the last 35 balls, hitting only three fours.
The West Indies were good again, with their variations of pace continuing to flummox the South African batsmen – David Miller, the team’s ‘finisher,’ hit just one four in making 18 off 16 balls.
Evin Lewis blasted the South African bowling early, but got little support. Again Shamsi was outstanding. In this series he has underlined exactly why he is the no.1 ranked bowler in the T20 format, his control of length and speed was excellent and the West Indies grew gradually more bemused by his bowling as the series unfolded. Saturday saw him bowl 15 dot balls, concede 11 runs and pick up Chris Gayle’s wicket. For the series, Shamsi finished with 7/80 from 20 overs, a remarkable return given the power in the West Indies batting line-up.
South Africa’s other hero with the ball was Wiaan Mulder, who came into the starting team to provide some extra balance, and bowled an excellent spell demonstrating some fine skill in controlling line, length and changes in pace. He dismissed Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell with back to back deliveries in the 15th over, to decisively change the course of the match. He finished with 2/31 and given the impact he keeps making – regardless of the format – he must be a serious consideration for World Cup selection.
😀 A beautiful moment as @DJBravo47 shares some knowledge with the bowling unit— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 3, 2021
This is what it's all about#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/36wOXzU7ub
South Africa’s fielding was absolutely superb throughout the tour, and again on Saturday it proved critical in the game’s outcome.
Not just the catching – with Bavuma’s effort running back to catch Bravo a highlight – but the ground fielding was sublime and with stops by Markram and Bavuma in the power play crucial. It is a feature of the Proteas’ play that has shown great improvement and the standards they have set, must be maintained.