Proteas beat Windies to claim T20I series

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa pulled off a much needed and timely series triumph against the current T20 World Cup holders, despite leaving more runs on the table at the end of their innings on Saturday once again. That issue can be left for future analysis, on Saturday night it was a time to celebrate because this series win was not anticipated.

It was the first T20 International series win for Temba Bavuma as captain and Mark Boucher as coach and will give both the players and coaching staff a boost in confidence just a few months before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. ALSO READ: Andile Phehlukwayo may hold the key to Proteas’ balance for Windies decider Again, it was Quinton de Kock with the bat and Tabraiz Shamsi with the ball, who produced outstanding performances, but unlike on Thursday, there was support from their teammates. With the bat, De Kock shared a critical partnership of 128 for the second wicket with Aiden Markram, who made a career best 70 off 48 balls which included three fours and four sixes.

He was caught on the long on boundary by Andre Russell off Fidel Edwards in the 15th over, and from there South Africa really should have put their foot on the accelerator. However, again they disappointed with the bat in the last quarter of the innings. Following De Kock’s dismissal, South Africa scored just 40 runs off the last 35 balls, hitting only three fours. Aiden Markram (R) and Quinton de Kock (L) of South Africa look on as they set a century (100 runs) partnership during the 5th and final T20I between West Indies and South Africa at Grenada National Cricket Stadium, Saint George's, Grenada, on July 3, 2021. Photo: Randy Brooks/AFP The West Indies were good again, with their variations of pace continuing to flummox the South African batsmen – David Miller, the team’s ‘finisher,’ hit just one four in making 18 off 16 balls.