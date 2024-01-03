Proteas collapse to 55 all out as rampant India run riot at Newlands

South Africa collapsed to 55 all out in the first session of the second Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Having won the first Test in Centurion last week, the hosts had ensured they would continue their proud record of never losing a Test series on home soil to India.

However, South Africa will have their work cut out to avoid a loss in the second Test as the Proteas were bowled out inside the first session of play. Mohammed Siraj was the chief destroyer as he claimed 6/15 in nine overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) both picked up two wickets each as the hosts were blown away.

Nothing to write home about Kyle Verreynne top scored with 15, while David Bedingham made 12. No other South African batsman managed double figures. It was South Africa’s lowest total since 1932, and the lowest by any team against India.

Earlier, Dean Elgar captained the side in his final bow in Test cricket, with regular skipper Temba Bavuma ruled out through injury. Tristan Stubbs made his Test debut for South Africa, coming in for Bavuma. Lungi Ngidi comes in for Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj replaces Keegan Petersen. Elgar and his teammates would have been motivated to put in a strong performance, as it would be the last time a full strength SA team would be on display for some time in Test cricket. This follows the announcement of an inexperienced Proteas squad which is set to take on hosts New Zealand in a two-Test series next month.