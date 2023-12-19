Proteas Ottniel Baartman and Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out of India ODI series

Fast bowler Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo on Tuesday were ruled out of the remainder of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series for the Proteas against India due to injury. Baartman sustained a right side strain at training, while Phehlukwayo suffered a left side strain during the first ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been added to the squad as the hosts trail India 1-0 after losing the first match of the series. South African cricket’s biggest day on their annual calendar went down like a lead balloon at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Not so pretty in pink The Bullring was all dressed up in pretty pink, and the Proteas too, but that’s as bright as the day was with the home side bundled out for 116. India required just 16.4 overs to wipe away the target with half-centuries by opener Sai Sudarshan (55 not out off 43 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45 balls) that took the visitors home by a comfortable eight wickets.

“The thing that stands out for me is the understanding of the conditions and where the threat is. Then you have to land the ball there consistently. And if you think of today, that is what they did,” said Proteas batting coach JP Duminy. Proteas ODI squad against India Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).