Proteas ratings ... Aiden Markram, bowlers can hold heads high after T20 World Cup opener

Cape Town - IOL Sport Live editor John Goliath rates the Proteas following the 5-wicket defeat in their opening T20 World Cup match against Australia in Abu Dhabi. ALSO READ: Bowlers can’t save Proteas after poor batting in T20 World Cup opener against Australia

Temba Bavuma 4 Looked like million dollars, driving Mitchell Starc beautifully for a couple of boundaries in the first over. However, the Proteas captain played back to delivery full delivery in the very next over. His captaincy in the field was good, but didn’t have enough runs to play with. Quinton de Kock 4

Don’t really know what he was thinking with the shot - because fine leg was back - but De Kock seems to invent new ways of getting himself out. He is a big player in this vulnerable batting line-up, and needs to get himself together sooner rather than later. Rassie van der Dussen 4 Came in at No 3 hot off his century off 50-odd balls in the second warm-up match against Pakistan, but fell victim to a peach of a delivery by Josh Hazlewood. Took a top catch to get rid of Mitchell Marsh.

ALSO READ: Australia win the toss but Proteas embrace underdog tag in T20 World Cup opener Aiden Markram 7 The glue that held the South African innings together, but also tried to score and keep scoreboard from ticking over by batting with a lot of intent. No 3 maybe his spot in the rest of the Proteas’ matches at the World Cup. Took a brilliant catch that almost swung the game in South Africa’s favour.

Heinrich Klaasen 5 Another South African batsman to show a lot of promise in the early stages of his innings, with Klassen hitting a lovely drive off Hazlewood. But was caught at point, trying to hit through mid-wicket. Took a good catch to get rid of David Warner. David Miller 4

Didn’t have the desired platform to do his thing, but should have maybe played a bit more straight and rotate the strike a bit more with Markram. But played across the line to a straight ball to put the Proteas further on the back foot.

Dwaine Pretorius 5.5 Didn’t last long with the bat, but was decent with ball in hand. After the gamble of bowling Kagiso Rabada out, he was entrusted to bowl the last over, but just couldn’t defend the required runs. Keshav Maharaj 6.5

Came on in the last over of the Power Play and bowled with a lot of control. Got the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh and went for less than six runs to the over in his spell. ALSO READ: From Langa to the Emirates ... Temba Bavuma carries a nation’s hopes and dreams Kagiso Rabada 7

Played a handy little cameo with the bat to help get South Africa to some sort of target. Got the big wicket of David Warner, but his last over at the death went for a few when Bavuma needed a wicket or a cheapish over to keep the pressure on.

Anrich Nortje 7 The pick of the South African bowlers. Revved it up to 150km/h at one stage and bowled with a lot of fire and heart to keep the Proteas in the game. He won’t be happy with his last few balls, though, as he gave the Aussies a free boundary in the 19th over. Tabraiz Shamsi 6