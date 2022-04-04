Proteas spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sing each other’s praises

Johannesburg — Even with the conditions dictating that it was the right policy, it’s still somewhat crazy that a Test in South Africa would be dictated and won by two spinners. But that’s what happened at Kingsmead. One, Simon Harmer, was making his first appearance in the baggy green cap after almost seven years, the other Keshav Maharaj, the established premier spinner, who is often not valued and was playing at his home ground.

Story continues below Advertisment

They were competing against Bangladesh but also beneath the surface with each other. “They were pushing each other in the nets,” Dean Elgar said.

Maharaj celebrated many of his seven second innings wickets in animated fashion, admitting that some of it was down to frustration although none because he was trying to prove he was the alpha spinner. “I’ve played a lot of domestic cricket (at Kingsmead) to know that you won’t get wickets all the time. I was in a good space in the way I felt the ball was coming out. It does get a bit frustrating not getting a reward, but having a world class performer at the other end…it’s good to have that hunger and desire to win that game for your country.” Harmer and Maharaj were full of praise for each other, with the former saying in an interview with SuperSport, that Maharaj showed his class in the second innings. “To bowl them out in the first hour was a helluva effort by Kesh,” said Harmer.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: Proteas spin twins Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer deliver honey brush after Bangladesh Test win Harmer mentioned earlier in the match, that he was grateful for the opportunity the county club Essex had provided for him, making him understand how to be a better bowler and player. Maharaj noticed that confidence and knowledge. “Having Simon is a huge addition (to the side). It’s nice to learn how he sees things and obviously I would like to think that he wants to learn how I see things. It’s my first time playing with Simon. It’s good to have him in the change-room, he is lots of fun, has a lot of good ideas and he’s matured a lot as a cricketer."

Story continues below Advertisment

7️⃣ wickets at Keshav Maharaj's home ground💚 🇿🇦 #SAvBAN #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/cIcqpKD50Q — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 4, 2022 "The shape, the trajectory, the line and lengths and the way he thinks about things on the field is remarkable and an asset to this team,” said Maharaj. @shockerhess IOL Sport