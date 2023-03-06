Proteas suffer Anrich Nortje blow ahead of second West Indies Test

Cape Town - The Proteas suffered a major blow ahead of the second Betway Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers after fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out through injury. Nortje experienced mild groin discomfort during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, and as a precaution, has been asked to rest following an assessment by South Africa's medical team.

The 29-year-old was in excellent form during the first Test when he claimed a fourth career Test five-wicket haul to rip through the West Indies first innings. A replacement has not been named despite the Proteas not having an extra specialist fast bowler in their squad.

Seam bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder could come into contention at his home ground, while the Proteas could also plan an extra spin option in the form of either Keshav Maharaj or Simon Harmer with the Wanderers having taken plenty of turn this past season. Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin claimed a match-haul of 9/129 last week at the Wanderers to spearhead his team to victory over Western Province.

WATCH: Unlucky Keegan Petersen has been given a paddle ... now he just needs to row Meanwhile, Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has also been released from the squad due to family reasons, with the first Test subsequently his last as bowling coach. The second Test begins on Wednesday, with the first ball scheduled for 10am.

ALSO READ: Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada impress as Temba Bavuma scores low - Proteas' First Test Player Ratings Proteas Test squad for the second Test against West Indies at the Wanderers: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton. @ZaahierAdams