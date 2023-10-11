Proteas team ‘free of baggage’ at Cricket World Cup, says AB de Villiers

Proteas legend AB de Villiers believes the Class of 2023 are “free of baggage” which could help them go all the way at the on-going Cricket World Cup in India. De Villiers played in three World Cups, ranging from 2007 until 2015, and experienced the disappointment of losing two semi-finals in St Kitts and Auckland and a Dhaka quarter-final.

The former Proteas skipper believes that this side best resembles his 2015-led team, but that they have the advantage of not being saddled with expectations from back home. He claims this could be a major advantage for Temba Bavuma’s team, even after their brilliant 102-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game.

‘Expectations among fans remain low’ “Despite a stunning start to the campaign, expectations amongst fans remain low and the team’s good form has gone under the radar. But that is exactly what makes me so excited about South Africa’s chances in India,” De Villiers wrote in his exclusive column on icc.com. “I have played in previous teams that had more superstars in its ranks, but struggled to deal with the pressure that came with that.

“For the current generation, it is quite the opposite. There are fewer established figures but lots of players ready to put their stamp on the world stage, free of the baggage from previous failures.” De Villiers claims that the Proteas face an acid test against Australia in Lucknow on Thursday, and a victory against the five-times champions could be the catalyst for a long run in the tournament. In the absence of fast bowler Anrich Nortje, he has backed the experienced Kagiso Rabada to resume his fierce battles with Australian batting supremo Steve Smith.

Loss of Anrich Nortje a real blow “All the focus has been on the batters, but this is a huge test for the bowling attack if South Africa want to be seen as real contenders, especially without Anrich Nortje – no one knows how to get it done at World Cups like Australia,” he wrote.

“The loss of Nortje to injury is a real blow and means there is extra pressure on Kagiso Rabada to lead the attack. I spoke to him last week and he is determined to step up to the plate and lead by example as one of the best bowlers in the world. “It might sound obvious, but Steve Smith’s wicket will be the most important. He holds everything together for Australia and if we can get him out early, I am confident we can get the job done. “The Australian bowling attack will ask plenty of questions, but I am confident we can deal with it. It is with the ball that I believe South Africa can win the game.