Proteas win toss and bowl, Gerald Coetzee in for Tabraiz Shamsi in 43 overs per side rain-shortened clash

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in their Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
The toss was initially delayed for an hour due to rain. However, minutes before the 11.30am SA time start, the rain returned for a third time. As the rain finally lifted, play was scheduled to start at 12.30pm SA time in a 43-overs per side contest.
As skipper Temba Bavuma called correctly at the toss, the Proteas made one change to their team, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee replacing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek is back as he replaces Ryan Klein.
Teams
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
IOL Sport