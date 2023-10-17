Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Proteas win toss and bowl, Gerald Coetzee in for Tabraiz Shamsi in 43 overs per side rain-shortened clash

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

The Proteas made one change to their team, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (pictured) replacing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for their Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Picture: Money Sharma/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in their Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The toss was initially delayed for an hour due to rain. However, minutes before the 11.30am SA time start, the rain returned for a third time. As the rain finally lifted, play was scheduled to start at 12.30pm SA time in a 43-overs per side contest.

As skipper Temba Bavuma called correctly at the toss, the Proteas made one change to their team, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee replacing spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek is back as he replaces Ryan Klein.

Teams

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasTemba BavumaQuinton de KockHeinrich KlaasenKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramDavid MillerCricket World CupCricketODICricket World Cup 2023CricketWorldCup