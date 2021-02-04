Rain finishes first day without a ball bowled in the final session between the Proteas and Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG - Rain which started falling just before tea, grew gradually heavier forcing the umpires to call off play on the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Pakistan were on 145/3, at stumps, a terrific recovery, after they’d been reduced to 22/3 inside the first hour of the day after Babar Azam won the toss, and justifiably chose to bat. It took a stylish half-century from the Pakistan captain to snuff out the threat that the Proteas had posed in the morning, when a pitch which still had some moisture in it, assisted swing and spin. After picking up three wickets in the morning, the South Africans went wicketless in the second session as Babar and Fawad Alam shared a 123-run stand for the fourth wicket. ALSO READ: Stylish Babar Azam halts Proteas’ progress with classy half-century

It was a critical partnership, that ensured that whatever aid there was in the surface disappeared. There was no swing, little spin and very little pace off the surface, making for relatively easy batting conditions.

Nevertheless all of Babar’s rich talent was on display as he produced some excellent shots - driving elegantly through the covers and down the ground, while a front foot pull off Wiaan Mulder, illustrated terrific skill.

The other feature of his innings, which has included 12 fours, has been Babar’s rock solid defence on both back and front foot, again, the level of comfort displayed indicative of the slow pitch.

Fawad - with his awkward looking technique - was more gritty, but occasionally he too sought the boundary, with a cover drive off Maharaj the best of his innings.

It was a difficult afternoon for the South Africans, but they will take solace from the fact that Pakistan didn’t get away from them, with the hosts scoring 82 runs in 29 overs. They will need to find a way to get a wicket to lift their spirits.

George Linde, who copped a nasty blow from Babar in his third over earlier in the first session, went for x-rays but fortunately there were no signs of a fracture. A big cut had to be plastered while a guard was applied to the pinkie finger.

Earlier Maharaj picked up two wickets as South Africa, seeking a win to tie the series, claimed the spoils in the opening session.

South Africa’s left-arm spinner, found plenty of assistance from a dry surface, while Rabada did get the ball to swing, finding the outside edge of Abid Ali’s bat in the second over, but the ball flew in the gap between third slip and gully to the boundary.

Maharaj, who had a slight injury scare coming into the Test after scans revealed either a minor tear or bruising in his rib cage - was brought onto bowl in the eighth over and should have had a wicket immediately with a beautifully flight delivery that spun from middle stump and found the outside edge of Abid’s bat. Temba Bavuma fielding at slip, grassed a very simple chance.

However with the third ball of his over, Maharaj did find the bat of Imran Butt - the face of it - with ball glancing off and Quinton de Kock taking a good catch behind. The Pakistani opener playing in his second Test made 15.

In his next over, Maharaj picked up the big wicket of Azhar Ali, getting the delivery to straighten off the surface and trapping Pakistan’s most experienced player lbw for nought.

In the very next over, Anrich Nortje, got one to jump into the rib cage of Abid, with the opener, edging the ball onto his body and Aiden Markram showing superb reflexes at short leg, moving to his right to grab a one handed catch.

Fawad, whose hundred in the first Test provided the foundation for Pakistan’s win in Karachi and Babar, then calmly batted until the interval, both producing some lovely shots, the highlight of which was a glorious cover drive from Babar off Maharaj.