SA vs Bangladesh: Day 2 — Plays of the Day

Gqeberha — Dean Elgar’s Proteas ended day of the second Test against Bangladesh the much happier side after a solid batting performance and Wiaan Mulder’s heroics with the ball. After all that action at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams takes a look at some of the highlights from the day’s play.

Strike 1 — Wiaan Mulder traps Tamim Iqbal plumb in front with a ball angling into the stumps. ALSO READ: Wiaan Mulder’s three wickets turn second Test on its head Strike 2 — Mulder delivers from wide of the crease and yields the sam result with the ball crashing into Najmul Hossain Shanto's front pad. Shanto reviews but the result is the same.

Strike 3 — It's an action replay of the first two dismissals with the Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque also wrapped on the pads. Shot — Keshav Maharaj royally entertained during his innings and was deserving of a century. He ultimately fell short but his three sixes had the sparse crowd on their feet with the biggest applause being for the lofted straight drive that took him to his half-century. ALSO READ: Keshav Maharaj falls short of elusive ton with Proteas bowled out for 453

Ball — Khaled Ahmed tried valiantly throughout and deserved possibly more than his three-wicket haul. However, he would have cherished the delivery that not only beat Kyle Verreynne's defences but also broke the middle stump. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport