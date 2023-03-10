West Indies strike back at Proteas struggling at 69/4 at lunch

Johannesburg - The West Indies roared back into contention on the third morning of the second Test at the Wanderers against South Africa. The Windies claimed four second innings wickets, including Ryan Rickelton on the stroke of lunch, to leave South Africa in real bother at 69/4.

The home team’s overall lead is 138 with captain Temba Bavuma at the crease unbeaten on 35. Former skipper Dean Elgar was the first wicket of the morning to fall when he edged Kyle Mayers to gully for five.

Tony de Zorzi could also not maintain the momentum of his first innings knock and departed shortly afterwards for one when he chopped on to give Mayers his second wicket of the session. South Africa were reeling at 8/2 at that stage.

A mini-partnership followed between Aiden Markram and Bavuma, but Kemar Roach brought that to a halt with a brilliant delivery that found Markram's outside edge as he departed for 18. Worse was to follow when Rickelton edged left-armer Raymond Reifer behind for 10 as South Africa slipped deeper into the quagmire.