Who is the Proteas premier all-rounder going into World Cup?

Gqeberha – Competition for spots in the playing XI for the World Cup will intensify in various departments in the team but more so for the all-rounder spot which has steep competition.

The talent in Marco Jansen has taken the world by storm from the time he unexpectedly made his international debut against India in Centurion on the Day of Reconciliation in 2021. His natural ability to step up to the pressure against steep opposition in Virat Kohli’s Test side of that time was the most impressive factor in Jansen’s game. From then on, it was clear that the youngster could play any format for South Africa, and that is what the tall left-arm seamer achieved in that season.

Fast forward a couple of years later, Jansen is a regular in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL and for Proteas, a feat that is testament to the youngster’s invaluable contributions in a playing eleven. In the same breath, the resurrection of Wayne Parnell’s international career has been a special journey back to the biggest of all stages. The experience “Parny” brings to the Proteas team is immense. He has been to two 50-over World Cups – the 2011 and 2015 editions which, looking at the calibre of players in both teams, were probably South Africa’s best chances to win a World Cup.

Parnell has been a breath of fresh air for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL after being called up late in the tournament following an injury within the franchise. His 3/10 bowling figures against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, a team with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, among many other premier T20 batters, reminded everyone of the talent and skillset the South African possesses. On the other hand, there is the undeniably skilful Sisanda Magala who can be instrumental with the ball and score quickly with the bat in a single game.

The immediate trust shown by MS Dhoni, of Chennai Super Kings, on Magala’s skillset goes to show how rare and valuable he is to any team he represents. But is it wise to send out three seam bowling all-rounders to a World Cup that is in the subcontinent where spin, more often than not, dominates? This brings George Linde into the picture, a spin bowling all-rounder who is more than capable of coming in at seven or eight and take any attack apart with the bat.

Looking back to South Africa’s 2011 World Cup squad, a squad that beat India in their own World Cup in Nagpur, had Johan Botha, Robin Peterson and Jacques Kallis as all-rounders. Peterson and Botha were seasoned international spin bowlers and were also more than handy with the bat. JP Duminy’s golden arm as a part-timer completed what was a proper attack for subcontinent conditions. With all that in mind, between Magala, Jansen and Parnell, who should take the all-rounder spots in the 50-over World Cup?