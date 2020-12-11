Workload doesn’t bother new Proteas Test captain Quinton de Kock

JOHANNESBURG - Quinton de kock will captain the Proteas Test team this season, a move the selectors justified by highlighting the low number of five-day matches the national team will be involved in. For the foreseeable future, South Africa will play in seven Tests. Starting on Boxing Day the Proteas play two Tests against Sri Lanka, in late January they play two Tests in Pakistan and at the end of February they will start a three-match series against Australia. Beyond that very little Test cricket is scheduled. The two matches against West Indies which should have taken place in July this year, are yet to be rescheduled and with two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 followed by the 50-over World Cup in 2023, there is more of an emphasis on the white ball formats. Nevertheless it is an extra burden for De Kock, the captain in both limited overs formats, who looked overwhelmed at times when the Proteas succumbed to England in three T20 Internationals. “Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain,” said selection convenor, Victor Mpitsang.

“We are satisfied, as the National Selection Panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraintsm,” Mpitsang said.

He highlighted the leadership void which exists in South African cricket currently, saying the national squad would have to build capacity in that regard.

“We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future,” Mpitsang explained.

The squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka include three players not called up before; Kyle Verrynne, Glenton Stuurman and Sarel Erwee. All have shown very good form for their respective franchises, with Verrynne impressing on a weekly basis in a Cape Cobras side who have mostly struggled with the bat this season.

His composure under pressure, is certainly something Proteas Test side, which has had plenty of problems with the bat in the last few seasons, could utilise.

Stuurman provides good control and has been a revelation for the Warriors in recent seasons, while Erwee is the second highest run-scorer in this season’s Four-Day Series.

Three of the top four run-scorers are in the squad; Erwee, Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen, a reflection of how the selectors have rewarded current form among the top order batsmen.

Wiaan Mulder’s form with both bat and ball sees him make a return as well.

The selectors also stated that Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius, who were not included in the squad because both are currently injured will come into consideration for the second Test at the Wanderers, should they pass the necessary fitness protocols.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.

