Former Golden Arrows defender Siyabonga Dube back in SA, looking for a new club

Mthobisi Nozulela After a brief stint with Kosovo-based outfit KR Liria Prizren, former Golden Arrows right back Siyabonga Dube is back in the country and is looking for a new team.

In an exclusive interview with IOL Sport, Dube revealed that he enjoyed his time playing in Kasovo’s top flight, but had to return home for family reasons. “There are certain things that are sometimes beyond your control and that’s what happened. I had a pressing family matter that forced me to return to South Africa,” Dube said. He added that he was medically fit and training every day to keep himself in shape.

“I train every day because anything can happen. I could get a call at any moment, so I need to be ready all the time and I know that I will get a team even if I don’t get it now, maybe when the new season starts, I will try again because I am not someone who gives up easily.” Before his return to South Africa, the lanky 28-year-old was having a productive stint with the Super League 1994/95 champions. He racked up a total of 16 appearances in all competitions and had one assist to his name.

Asked which team he would like for Dube, said he had no specific team in mind, but added that he was eager to get back on the pitch. “I don’t have a specific team, I believe that work is work because it could happen that a smaller team could also come along and offer a better contract.”