Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo off to solid start at Zurich Classic

Johannesburg - Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo combined for an eight-under 64 in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.
The two-player team US PGA Tour event is led by the American pair of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on 13-under 59.
Another US duo - Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore are second on 12-under 60, with three teams a further shot adrift on 11-under in a share of third.
Higgo and Grace began their day with a par at the par four first, before a birdie four at the second. The pair would have to wait until the par five seventh before collecting their second birdie of the round.
After making the turn in two-under (a slow start for the better-ball format), Grace and Higgo combined to play the next five holes in four-under. A final birdie of the day on the par five 18th, through Grace - as Higgo found the water twice - ensured the SA pair were left in a good position heading to the second round.
SA’s Dawie van der Walt and Aussie Brett Drewitt were further down in a tie for 64th with their five-under 67. Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were also tied on the same score, with much work left to do in round two.