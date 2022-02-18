Dylan Frittelli fires as rest of South Africans struggle at Genesis Invitational

Centurion - South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli carded a three-under 68 in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club, in California, on Thursday. The 31-year-old finds himself in a tie for 12th, behind Chile’s Joaquin Niemann who scorched his way to an eight-under 63. Niemann leads by three ahead of Americans Scottie Scheffer, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Max Homa in a share of second.

Frittelli made the perfect start to his round with three birdies in a row, before a dropped shot at the par three fourth. He responded with another birdie run, this time two in a row from the seventh. It meant Frittelli made the turn in four-under. Coming home, Frittelli was unable to find any more gains and dropped his final shot of the day at the par four 15th. Despite his one-over back nine, Frittelli carded a solid opening round which should set him up well for the rest of the event.