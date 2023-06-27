Centurion - Instagram golf nut and Hollywood A-lister DJ Khaled on Tuesday teamed up with the Ryder Cup to help grow the game with younger audiences. The partnership will be through entertainment company Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) and the Ryder Cup.

The partnership will see RNSI use its extensive influence to showcase the drama and tension of golf’s greatest team context to new audiences, generating hype ahead of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup in Rome this September. Grammy winning DJ Khaled, who can’t get enough of the sport, will be one talent who is front and centre of the collaboration. He will be working alongside the Ryder Cup to help tap into his audience and create a crossover moment, rooted in authenticity and his passion for golf.

“Let’s go golfing! I’m super excited to be partnering with the Ryder Cup. I’ve been getting into my golf a lot more recently; it’s become a passion of mine. We’re about to take it up a gear. Believe that!” says DJ Khaled. “Today is a great day as we announce our partnership with the iconic Ryder Cup,” says Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International.

“We will make the most of our industry expertise to advise on best practices, utilise our network to its fullest and help take the 2023 Ryder Cup to the next level as one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar.”