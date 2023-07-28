3 players who can propel the Proteas to Netball World Cup glory

The Proteas are chasing Netball World Cup glory as they begin their campaign against Wales later this evening at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). South Africa are yet win a World Cup, their best showing was a second-place podium finish in the 1995 event. No doubt the team has come a long way since that feat and will want to not only make the local fans proud, but also the rest of Africa.

The World Cup is being held on the continent for the first time and will most certainly put African netball on the map, as Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda make up the African contingent. For South Africa they have their fair share of experienced players who are more than capable of leading them all way to the final an winning it. Also the home support will certainly spur on the team in their efforts to finally capture a World Cup title. Here’s a look at the players who can certainly lead the Proteas to Netball World Cup glory ...

Bongi Msomi Bongi Msomi really needs no introduction. The captain of the team has become a face of netball in the country and and an advocate for women’s sport. The winger will be an important cog in the Proteas’ wheel because of her experience on and off the court. The 35-year-old first captained the side in 2016 and she hasn’t spoken about retirement yet. But this tournament is likely to be her last World Cup, and she will no doubt want to get her hands on trophy in what could be her swansong in the green and gold.

Karla Pretorius Karla Pretorius has made it clear that netball isn’t the number one thing in her life anymore (and who can blame her) after she became a mother to a baby girl last year. She made her return to court earlier this year during the Proteas’ quad series and made an instant impact. The goal defence will be looking to keep the opposition at bay.

Phumza Maweni Phumza Maweni will playing in her third World Cup having been at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments and she is rather looking forward to playing in front the home crowd. “Oh, man, it means a lot. It is huge for me to play at home and be part of this group. It is just so amazing. I think it has been good. The set-up, behind the scenes, the support, it’s amazing. I think we are so privileged to compete in front of our home fans. So, I think it is the thing that I will never take for granted, playing in South Africa.”