Another dominant performance sees Proteas seal second win at Netball World Cup

South Africa got another rapturous welcome in their second game of the Netball World Cup at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday, where they sealed a convincing 87-32 win over Sri Lanka. This was the home side’s second win of the tournament. On Friday, they beat a good Wales side in their opener.

Elmere’ van der Berg got the first point of the much to the delight of the home supporters. And the points did not stop coming from there on. Coach Norma Plummer made some changes, with Nichole Taljaard starting ahead of the in-form Ine-Mari Venter, the player of the match against Wales on Friday. Taljaard’s partnership with van der Berg saw the pair work wonderfully in the first quarter. South Africa raced to a 15 goal lead in just 15 minutes. The Proteas could not put a foot wrong, with their interceptions and skilful passing, keeping Sri Lanka firmly on the back foot.

Q1: SA 24 - 9 SL The Proteas started Q2 pretty much how they left off in Q1. Sri Lanka had a bit more of the ball, but couldn’t really convert that in to points as Jeante’ Strydom, who made her debut for the national team on Friday, Shadine van der Merwe and Nicola Smith kept the Indian Ocean islanders at bay. Bongi Msomi’s team were able to take a healthy lead into the second half of the game.

Q2 SA 45-18 SL Much like Friday’s match against the Welsh, coach Plummer made changes to the second half. Chanyisa Chawane came in for Irvette Grisel at centre, while captain Msomi was also replaced. Veteran Karla Pretorius also got her 100th cap when she came in for Shadine van der Merwe.

As the end of the third quarter approached, South African fans were in full voice as the home team continued to dominate proceedings. Q3 SA 68-24 SL Pretorius moved to goal defence and brought all her intensity with her giving Sri Lanka’s goal shooter Algama Thishala hard time.

Meanwhile on the other end Ine-Marie Venter made her entrance and continued with the points. Goal keeper Phumza Maweni was also brought on as the victory was secured. Earlier in the day, Jamaica, South Africa’s final opponents also got a second win in a row. The Sunshine girls beat Wales 75-40 to set up a showdown against the home side.