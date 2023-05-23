EXCLUSIVE: Match fitness from Telkom Netball League will help Proteas at World Cup, says Norma Plummer

Johannesburg — The Telkom Netball League (TNL) will play an important role in getting the South African-based SPAR Proteas ready mentally and physically as they prepare for the Netball World Cup later this year, according to coach Norma Plummer. With the showpiece event now just over two months away, the Proteas enter the final stage of their preparations for the July 28 start, and participation in the second and third leg fixtures of the TNL in the coming weeks, will play a crucial part of those plans.

The reasoning is simple, Proteas head coach Plummer revealed to IOL Sport — it will afford a degree of match-fitness to her players that no training camp can ever hope to emulate. “The TNL is important to Netball South Africa,” Plummer explained, “and that is why we are letting the players play. “They must have match-play and the thing that they haven’t had for a while is match-play. I can’t give them that. They will be supporting their clubs at that time. That is a bonus.”

The TNL restarts next week Friday at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria for its second leg and several of the Proteas recently selected in the World Cup squad, should be available to play. That includes national captain Bongiwe Msomi (Golden Fireballs), Khanyisa Chawane (Free State Crinums), Izette Griesel (Gauteng Jaguars), Phumza Maweni (Southern Stings), Owethu Ngubane (Fireballs), Refiloe Nketse (Crinums), Nicola Smith (Stings), Jeante Strydom (Fireballs) and Nichole Taljaard (Stings). Although the TNL continues to develop, Plummer acknowledged that the tournament still has some way to go to reach a consistent quality. Nevertheless, the 72-year-old reiterated that the league, together with the national team’s plans and instructions to the Proteas, will help develop the soft-skills and techniques required to do well come July.

“It could always be better, but I don’t dwell on that. “In the end, if they are getting the match-play and they are on the court, then it is all about Phumza – who has always been a keeper – well when she is jumping out in goal defence, that is going to work her harder and make her sweat a bit more,” Plummer said. “There are little things that they can do to make sure their fitness in match-play comes up and we are all over that at this stage. We have given them guidelines.”

The Proteas begin their World Cup on the opening day of the tournament and will face Wales in their first group match. They will then face Sri Lanka a day later before facing arguably – and with respect to Wales and Sri Lanka – their sternest test in Jamaica on July 30 to finish up the first preliminary group stages. The Proteas will strike up camp with all 15 players, according to Plummer, on July 14 in Cape Town. @FreemanZAR