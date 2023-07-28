WATCH: ‘Check your spam ...’ Netball World Cup boss confident ticket issues fixed

Despite a number of complaints on Friday morning, the ticketing issues that have marred the start of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town have been ‘resolved’. Tournament director Priscilla Masisi reassured the public ahead of Friday’s opening matches, which include the opening ceremony and Proteas’ first outing against Wales, that all is well despite fans venting their frustrations on radio shows.

Masisi advised those who are yet to receive their tickets to check their ‘spam’ folder in their email, as many of the online purchased tickets have bizarrely shown up there.

“There has been a number of challenges with tickets, they had to be changed, but at the moment everyone has a ticket,” Masisi said. “We are now dealing with the small queries ... that are mainly to do with all tickets that are electronic. They have been sent, we are encouraging those to check in their spam box (in email), because most of the tickets show up there.” There will be tickets on sale at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), but Masisi says only a limited number of tickets are still available.