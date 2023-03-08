WATCH: Proteas captain Bongi Msomi feels the team ‘look like warriors’ after World Cup kit launch

Cape Town - With the Netball World Cup just a few months away, the Proteas launched their new kit for the upcoming tournament. The home kit is the traditional green with triangular shapes down the side, while the away kit is all white and has patterns down the front.

ALSO READ: Second phase of Netball World Cup tickets go on sale Puma have also made a fan range, the first of it's kind for netball in South Africa. The kit will be made available from tomorrow with a few other items from the range and more “drops” coming in the lead-up to the World Cup. Here you have it! ⁦@Netball_SA⁩ have launched their ⁦@PUMASouthAfrica⁩ World Cup kit. Captain ⁦@BongiweMsomi2⁩ and her team mates don the new attire ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/tQ4QpsPTMj — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 The launch was made more special as it was done on International Women's Day and captain Bongi Msomi says they are ready to wow fans on the court.

“We know that the World Cup might not come back to South Africa again and this could be our chance as a group to actually hit the court at home and probably for the first and last time, so it's really such an exciting time for us and also just to see all the sponsors coming on board,” Msomi said. .⁦@Netball_SA⁩ Proteas trying out their new kits as captain ⁦@BongiweMsomi2⁩ runs the team through a session ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/0icRkYIBRB — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) March 8, 2023 “Today we watched the video we did with Puma the other day, we really look like warriors and it's so cool to actually get to see yourself out of the netball court. We actually look like we are confident in what we can pull out. It's so great, we are looking forward to the World Cup and we are hoping that everyone will come out in their numbers and support us because we think we actually have what it takes.” ALSO READ: ‘We can take the top countries ... ’ Proteas hungry for success ahead of Netball World cup

Brett Bellinger marketing director at Puma explained that they really wanted to showcase SA's diversity. “There are some very obvious national flag references and African art references, but also if you go to our coat of arms and look at the detail in the coat of arms, you'll actually see these triangular features in the coat of arms. So the designers have gone to that level to look into various elements of South African culture, and use the symbols and African art and put it on the kit,” Bellinger said. The replica home and away kits will be available at puma.com, Puma Retail, Totalsports and Sportmans Warehouse at a price of R499. The fanwear meanwhile has been made available across men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes with pricing from R499 to R899.