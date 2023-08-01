World champions New Zealand are currently enjoying a winning run at the Netball World Cup, having not lost a match so far. But Proteas will want to put a stop to that run on Wednesday night. South Africa take on the Kiwi’s in their second Super Six match. Bongi Msomi’s team returned to winning ways against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night with a 69-28 win after losing their final group C match to Jamaica, one of the other tournament favourites.

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua is no stranger to her opposite number, Proteas coach Norma Plummer. The pair go way back. Plummer is a former coach of the Australian national team where she won World Cups as a player and coach. While Taurua became coach of the Silver Ferns back in the 2018 ahead of the last Netball World Cup, but she and Plummer have had their fair share of battles at domestic level. When asked about coming up against her old foe Taurua’s response was “no not particularly (laughs), she scares the s*** out of me! (laughter continues)”.

The New Zealand coach went to say: “she is awesome, she is one of the best, she’s a legend and I have got so much respect for her”. The Proteas, meanwhile, aren’t playing on Tuesday and will be using the valuable time off the court to prepare for their clash against New Zealand. South Africa’s assistant coach Dumisani Chauke says the past has shown them that coming up against a versatile New Zealand won’t be easy and will be something they will be working on.