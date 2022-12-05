Bulls rubbish report that missing Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi has been found

Durban - Unfortunately, speculation in the media that Sbu Nkosi has been located in Emalahleni has been squashed by the Bulls, which means the Springbok remains missing. On Monday morning, a media outlet reported that Nkosi had been spotted in Mpumalanga and that this had been corroborated by the Bulls, but the Pretoria-based team quickly put out a statement to say this was incorrect.

“Please note, the most recent stories in relation to Nkosi’s whereabouts are untrue,” the Bulls said. “We have not located the player and have not issued any updates in relation to this.” At the weekend, the Bulls registered Nkosi as a missing person at a police station because he failed to pitch up to training over the last three weeks. This is after he was sent home from the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship trip to Ireland for a disciplinary reason. “We continue to receive tip-offs and information from the public, and all these are being shared with the police as well as other relevant stakeholders. We continue to appeal to the wider public to share any information they have that may help with the case,” the Bulls added.

“Finally, we appreciate that this has become a story with international interest and we continue to commit to keeping everyone in the know, as and when we have any substantive developments.” Nkosi, a World Cup-winning Springbok in 2019, also had disciplinary issues earlier this year when he was still a Sharks player. He vanished from the Sharks for a period and later released a rap record on Instagram called Off the Clock, under the stage name Lawd Odin.

Nkosi joined the Sharks in 2017 and played 64 games for them but in the early part of this year, he was missing in action. A powerful runner, he has been on the winning side in 11 of the 16 Tests he has played for the Springboks and he played on the right wing in the Boks’ stunning victory over the All Blacks on the Gold Coast in October last year. But he did not go on the Boks’ November tour last year and in 2022 has been as elusive at the Scarlet Pimpernel.

