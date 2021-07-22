Curwin Bosch back at flyhalf as Sharks return to action after tumultuous two weeks

DURBAN – The Sharks are at last back in action this Saturday when they visit the Cheetahs (2.30pm) and they are viewing this match as an opportunity to “put smiles on the faces of KZN” after a tumultuous period in the province. The Sharks have had two home matches — against the Pumas and the Bulls — cancelled because of the unrest and the last time they played was in Pretoria against the British and Irish Lions. The Durbanites excelled in that match until early in the second half when they had a player sent off, and coach Sean Everitt is hoping to pick up where they left off by choosing close to the same team that started that match and was drawing with the Lions at half time.

Everitt has brought back Curwin Bosch at flyhalf and the suspended scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is replaced by Grant Williams. Khutha Mchunu returns at tighthead prop in place of Wiehahn Herbst and in the loose trio there is a an interesting selection with James Venter in for Mpilo Gumede . With Dylan Richardson on the other flank, the Sharks are essentially playing with two opensiders for the first time under Everitt.

The Sharks are thin on the ground at lock because of injury to Hyron Andrews while Ruben van Heerden is suffering from appendicitis and JJ van der Mesct has left for France. The final change sees the return of the industrious Marius Louw for Murray Koster at centre. Everitt said that the events that went down in KZN had been keenly felt by the squad.