Curwin Bosch, Sikhumbuzo Notshe return for Sharks Currie Cup match against WP

Durban - The big news around the Sharks team announced today to play Western Province in a Currie Cup match on Wednesday (tomorrow) is the return of Curwin Bosch at flyhalf plus the comeback from injury of Springbok No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe. The 24-year-old Bosch fell from favour last year and this year has been struggling with a hip problem, but now he has a major opportunity to forge a comeback.

The Sharks’ URC team has a bit of a goal-kicking problem, with Boeta Chamberlain inconsistent, and surely Bosch will sense that he can build a case for a recall. Province come to Hollywoodbets Kings in a similar situation as the Sharks — they both have one win in the competition, although Province has played two matches while the Sharks have had just the solitary game – a 24-23 victory over Griquas. ALSO READ: Sharks have to develop killer instinct under the guidance of Akvsenti Giorgadze

Neither team has played in two weeks, with Province suffering a 40-21 loss to the log leading Blue Bulls in their last tournament outing and both sides will be looking to put in a clinical performance that produces valuable log points. Marius Louw will lead a relatively experienced Sharks side brimming but one that has been bolstered by the inclusion of Notshe, who makes a welcome return to the playing field after suffering a devastating knee injury in May last year. Sadly, out of action due to a long-term injury is new recruit Eduan Keyter who made his debut for the Sharks against Griquas in the opening match of the competition. His place on the wing is taken by Marnus Potgieter who shone for the Sharks in their overseas leg of the United Rugby Championship.

Sharks team 15 Inny Radebe 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Werner Kok 12 Marius Louw (capt) 11 Marus :Potgieter 10 Curwin Bosch 9 Cameron Wright 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe 7 Celimpilo Gumede 6 James Venter 5 Reniel Hugo 4 Emile van Heerden 3 Lourens Adriaanse 2 Fex Mbatha 1 Khwezi Mona. Substitutes: Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Hanru Jacobs, Le Roux Roets, Thembelani Bholi, OJ Noa, Sanele Nohamba, Murray Koster