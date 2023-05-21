Good old Currie Cup set to explode into life

Johannesburg - The 2023 Currie Cup began in the shadow of the United Rugby Championship but after the URC final on Saturday, expect the good old Currie Cup to explode into life and command the attention of rugby lovers. It has started happening already. At the weekend, the Sharks dismantled the Cheetahs in an absorbing top-of-the-table contest, while the derby between the Bulls and the Lions was a fantastic game of rugby.

Remember Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie two months ago predicted that the last month of the Currie Cup would be hotly contested as it became the main focus and he was right. The Bulls and Lions are fielding the strongest teams they can — bearing in mind the Springboks are not available — and the Sharks have something special building under their hungry young coach Joey Mongalo.

Western Province are fighting hard and their big defeat of the Pumas at the Athlone Stadium on Friday has put them into fourth place on the table. It was a costly lapse by Jimmy Stonehouse’s champions and they drop to third place.

There are three rounds left until the semi-finals for Province to consolidate that place but the fifth-placed Bulls are on the charge, and even the Lions can still make it although they would have to win all three of their remaining games. Last year’s finalists, the Pumas and Griquas, are showing signs of strain as they come up against stronger teams than was the case last year when the URC teams did not release as many fringe players. The Sharks’ bonus-point victory over the Cheetahs puts them on the same number of log points as the Cheetahs but they are second on points difference.

Griquas secured a bonus-point win against the Griffons on Saturday to move up to fifth place. They are only three points behind fourth-placed WP. This week’s fixtures Friday: Griffons v Sharks, 3pm

Friday: WP v Lions, 5.05pm Saturday: Cheetahs v Griquas, 1.30pm Saturday: Pumas v Bulls, 3.35pm