Is Jake White brave enough to mix and match Bulls for the Sharks?

CAPE TOWN - WILL this be a week too far for the Bulls ‘A team’? Coach Jake White has mentioned that Saturday’s Currie Cup showdown with the Sharks in Durban is the key one for his side to get through, in order to rest some stalwarts ahead of the playoffs. The main reason is that another win should secure a home semi-final (and final, if the Bulls get there) as they are already eight points ahead of the Durbanites, who have a match in hand. But the Sharks still possess enough quality players to beat good teams like the Bulls, especially at Kings Park (7pm kick-off). That is why White will have to give careful consideration to the match-23 that he will announce today.

As we saw last week against the Cheetahs, they got into almost defence mode after taking an early 13-3 lead. White said afterwards that due to a possible thunderstorm that could force the game to be abandoned, the Bulls tried to defend their advantage up to half-time, and that allowed the Free Staters to bounce back and level matters at 13-13.

Perhaps it was also a case of tired legs? Captain Duane Vermeulen has already been promised time off by White after the Sharks match, so there is little chance of him not wearing the No 8 jersey in Durban on Saturday.

But maybe a few subtle changes can ensure that it won’t be a case of third time lucky for the Sharks, who lost heavily to the Bulls in SuperFan Saturday and Super Rugby Unlocked.

In the back-three, having tried out a different combination last week, White would be well-served in reverting to the established trio of David Kriel at No 15, with Travis Ismaiel (injury permitting) and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings.

White might be worried by the fact that Stedman Gans and Cornal Hendricks have played in most of the matches in Unlocked and the Currie Cup, but with Lukhanyo Am back from injury to lead the Sharks this week, the Bulls must pick their best centres.

Morné Steyn’s recent Covid-19 isolation provided him with a much-needed break, so he should be good to go again, and Embrose Papier played well enough to warrant another start – especially with rumours about Ivan van Zyl possibly signing for Saracens.

If the Van Zyl deal is earmarked for as early as this month – as has been reported in the British media – then there is no point of playing him ahead of the Currie Cup semi-final.

Whatever the situation, Under-21 scrumhalf Keagan Johannes should also get some game time off the bench.

Marco van Staden has been a workhorse up to now, and with Vermeulen likely to miss the next two games, this is the match to give the openside flank a breather, with Nizaam Carr able to start at No 6 and Tim Agaba on the bench.

Sintu Manjezi also needs more playing time as a No 4 lock, so his old Cheetahs teammate Walt Steenkamp can be a substitute as Ruan Nortje is the first-choice No 5.

Corniel Els made an impact off the bench last week and is due another start in place of Johan Grobbelaar, while Gerhard Steenekamp should continue at No 1 despite Jacques van Rooyen’s return from a one-week suspension.

But will White be brave enough to mix and match his team?

My Bulls team to face Sharks:

15 David Kriel 14 Travis Ismaiel 13 Stedman Gans 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Morné Steyn 9 Embrose Papier 8 Duane Vermeulen 7 Arno Botha 6 Nizaam Carr 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Sintu Manjezi 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Corniel Els 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: 16 Johan Grobbelaar 17 Lizo Gqoboka/Kudzwai Dube 18 Marcel van der Merwe 19 Walt Steenkamp 20 Tim Agaba 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Chris Smith 23 Stravino Jacobs.

