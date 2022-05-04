Jake White’s ‘fantastic vision’ has created good synergy at Bulls

Cape Town - Bulls assistant coach Pine Pienaar says director of rugby Jake White’s “fantastic vision” has created good synergy in their playing group. The Bulls haven’t split their United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Currie Cup squads, with the World Cup-winning coach previously using a large number of the same players in both competitions.

The Pretoria-based team are at the top of the Currie Cup standings on 32 points, one ahead of the unbeaten Free State Cheetahs in second spot, and this weekend, they will enter the last stretch of the domestic competition with a home game against the always-challenging Griquas. Pienaar said on Tuesday that while they are planning on using some URC players this weekend and possibly against the Lions next week, player management will remain a priority. ALSO READ: Referee penalises rugby player for saying ‘jou ma se p**s’ during school match

“I think the vision Jake has is fantastic. I think having that synergy in the group is good,” Pienaar said. “It is good that there is one plan - for example for defence - everyone is one the same page, then it doesn’t matter how the team looks.

“We see the Currie Cup as a very important competition to play in. We are not in the semi-finals yet (Currie Cup). We have four games left, starting with a good challenge against Griquas. When we get closer to the Cheetahs game, coach Jake and coach Gert (Smal) will plan what to do. At the moment we are just looking at this weekend and our current planning. “There will be guys resting this weekend, but there will also be some (United Rugby Championship) guys coming in.”

The Bulls are sixth on the URC standings and will travel to Wales to face Ospreys at the Swansea.com Stadium on 20 May. Following their last URC game, White also hinted that they would use some players in the Currie Cup to keep them fresh during the break. @WynonaLouw