Thursday, June 9, 2022

Juan de Jongh to captain Province against Sharks in Stellenbosch

Juan de Jongh of Western Province heads for the touchline during the Carling Currie Cup 2022 match between the Western Province and Griquas held at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 3 June 2022 ©Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 34m ago

Centre Juan de Jongh will captain Western Province in their final Currie Cup encounter of the season against Sharks in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The Springbok midfielder De Jongh takes over the captaincy for the clash at Danie Craven Stadium (kick-off 4pm).

Tristan Leyds will start at flyhalf in the place of Tim Swiel, with Sergeal Petersen at fullback and Ebenezer Tshimanga coming into the starting line-up on the left wing.

Up front, there are two changes, with Shaine Orderson making his first start at openside flank and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko starting in the No 3 jersey.

Western Province head coach Jerome Paarwater said they are aiming to end their campaign on a high after only managing two wins this season.

"The players are determined to show how much it means for them to play in this jersey and we will be giving it everything we have while also enjoying the experience on Friday.

"We want to finish strong and show what we are capable of, so it should be a great game against a strong Sharks side,“ he said.

Western Province team: 15 Sergeal Petersen 14 Angelo Davids 13 Cornel Smit 12 Juan de Jongh (captain) 11 Ebenezer Tshimanga 10 Tristan Leyds 9 Thomas Bursey 8 Keke Morabe 7 Marcel Theunissen 6 Shaine Orderson 5 Ben-Jason Dixon, 4 Simon Miller 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 2 Jacques van Zyl 1 Ali Vermaak.

Bench: 16 HP van Schoor 17 Kwenzo Blose 18 Leon Lyons 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Jarrod Taylor 21 Bobby Alexander 22 Jonathan Roche 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba.

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

