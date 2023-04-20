Playing Free State is the Test match of the Currie Cup — Sharks coach Joey Mongalo

Durban - The Currie Cup doesn’t get any easier for the Sharks when they travel to Bloemfontein to play the unbeaten Cheetahs on Friday afternoon after having lost last week to the Bulls. Coach Joey Mongalo has freshened up his side for this final game of the first round by rotating players who have played all campaign to the bench.

The whole front row that played against the Bulls — Dian Bleuler, Dan Jooste and Hanro Jacobs — revert to the replacements bench and in comes Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha and Khutha Mchunu. Ockie Barnard shifts to lock to replace Reniel Hugo, who has moved up to the URC team, with the captaincy going to the experienced James Venter. His namesake Henco returns to the side after injury and takes his place at No 8.

Amongst the backs, Lionel Cronje starts for Fred Zeilinga at flyhalf while Marnus Potgieter comes onto the wing and Yaw Penxe takes over from Phikolomzi Sobahle who, like Murray Koster, gets a breather this week, playing off the bench. Alwayno Visagie comes in for Koster at centre in the final change to the starting XV. "The team was gutted after losing to the Bulls, especially after having fought back to within a try of winning the game after being 19-3 down at half-time,” Mongalo said.

“It was difficult to process after they worked so hard, but some soft moments let the Bulls in and we had to work really hard for our points, which is discouraging. But to come back from 19-3 and almost win the game was very encouraging. “We need to find a way to win games like that, rather than come close, and there’s no greater opportunity than against Free State away. “I told the guys this week that playing Free State is the Test match of the Currie Cup. They have everything: a good set piece, an incredible kicking game and they attack well.”