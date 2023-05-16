Sharks announce signing of centre Diego Appollis and No 8 George Cronje

Durban — The Sharks have captured two of the most exciting emerging talents in South Africa in Cheetahs No 8 George Cronje and Pumas centre Diego Appollis. The Shark Tank has also confirmed that Cheetahs flyhalf Siya Masuku is to back up Curwin Bosch, who recently extended his long-running contract with the union he joined straight out of Grey High School in Gqeberha.

Welcome to the team Diego Appollis, our backline just got stronger with this powerhouse centre joining the squad 💪#FearTheFin #BackOnTheDottedLine pic.twitter.com/PIJpcIJkfk — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 16, 2023 Cronje has been in stunning form for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup. Last week he showed immense power to score two tries against the Lions in their match in Bloemfontein last weekend. The 21-year-old Grey College product played for SA Schools and has a big future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old Appollis has been a stand-out centre for the Pumas this season, having previously played for the Bulls. He is the top try-scorer in the 2023 Currie Cup with six tries after 10 rounds and featured prominently when the Pumas routed his former team at Loftus Versfeld. Masuku is on his way to Durban and in a sense is coming home as he is originally from Paulpietersburg in northern KZN. The 26-year-old is completing a two-year stint at the Cheetahs after previously having played for the Pumas, Leopards and Lions.