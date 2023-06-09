Sharks beef up Currie Cup team with URC stars

Cape Town - In a bid to keep their players fresh for the semi-finals, the Sharks have made a massive 14 changes to the team that will face Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday (kick-off 5.05pm). Flanker Phepsi Buthelezi will captain the side that also sees the return of several other United Rugby Championship players like eighth man Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Werner Kok at wing, Rohan Jansen van Rensburg at inside centre, a halfback pairing of Cameron Wright and Curwin Bosch, and the elusive runner Thaakir Abrahams at fullback.

This is an impressive line-up as the Durban side, currently top of the log, will look to seal first place in the final game, while they give other players a rest, and at the same time giving those who rested after the URC some game time ahead of the play-offs. A win will secure first place and a possible home final should the Sharks progress through to the semis.

Joey Mongalo, Sharks coach, and his side is looking for an eighth straight win in the Currie Cup on Saturday and, should they achieve it, it will be valuable momentum heading into their Kings Park knockout game. Sharks assistant coach JP Pietersen said they wanted to rest players after a gruelling tournament, but also wanted a victory on Saturday.

“It’s been a very long Currie Cup, and the majority of the boys have played throughout. We had a chat as coaches about freshening them up, getting them hungry for a home semi, and that’s one thing we’re 100% sure of. “We want to put all our energy into the home semi. “In saying that, we still need to do the job in Cape Town so we can get a home final.”

Sharks: 15. Thaakir Abrahams, 14. Werner Kok, 13. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12. Marnus Potgieter, 11. Phikolomzi Sobahle, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Cameron Wright, 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7. Phepsi Buthelezi, 6. Thembelani Bholi, 5. Gerbrandt Grobler, 4. Hyron Andrews, 3. Carlu Sadie, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 1. Khwezi Mona. Replacements: 16. Dameon Venter, 17. Dian Blueler, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Corne Rahl, 20. Nick Hatton (debut), 21. Celimpilo Gumede, 22. Tiaan Fourie, 23. Nevaldo Fleurs.