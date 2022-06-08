Sharks call up URC cavalry for their Currie Cup final-round visit to Western Province

Durban - Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn has called up some URC cavalry for his team’s final-round visit to Western Province on Friday night. With the Sharks' URC campaign complete and the Currie Cup team having to beat the Capetonians to have a chance of making the semi-finals Fynn has brought in some firepower in flyhalf Curwin Bosch, wing Werner Kok, hooker Kerron van Vuuren, tighthead prop Khutha Mchunu, lock Le Roux Roets, No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe and scrumhalf Cameron Wright.

The fifth-placed Sharks are jostling with the Pumas for the fourth semi-final spot and they need a full-house five points against Province while hoping the Pumas drop points in their home match against Griquas. Province have won just twice in 11 outings but like the out-of-contention Lions in the last couple of weeks, they will throw everything into this match, knowing that there is little else but pride to play for. 💥Team Release💥



Final pool match 💪🔥



Full team release at https://t.co/QX52EOfrYU#OurSharksForever #CarlingCurrieCup #WPvSHA pic.twitter.com/PNxmC8sCQM — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 8, 2022 With five debutants involved in last week’s penultimate match, Fynn admitted that the excitement they brought was impressive against a strong Lions team.

“We played the Lions’ URC team, and while it was not a faultless performance, it was certainly a committed one, from which we took two valuable log points, with everything to play for against Western Province. “All our preparation has been done for Friday’s game, now it’s all about execution.” Sharks – 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward (c), 12 Murray Koster, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Mpilo Gumede, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Dian Bleuler.

