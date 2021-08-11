Sharks hopes of finishing top of Currie Cup log dashed with latest Covid-19 blow

DURBAN - THE Sharks’ chances of finishing top of the Currie Cup log have been dealt a blow by the cancellation of their match against the Pumas this afternoon. The Sharks have suffered a Covid-19 outbreak in their ranks and informed SA Rugby that they could not fulfill the fixture. This means they get zero points for the match while the Pumas get four points, in accordance with the competition rules.

In a statement, SA Rugby said that they had been told by the Sharks that they could not field a team “without putting player welfare at risk.” This would mean that in certain “safety-first” positions such as the front row, the Sharks do not have sufficient numbers unaffected by the Covid outbreak. The Sharks have an unfortunate history of Covid outbreaks and a number of games in various competitions since the end of lockdown have been cancelled. The Sharks are due to host the Cheetahs on Saturday and this game will also now be in question.