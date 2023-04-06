Sharks make handful of changes for Currie Cup clash against the champions

Johannesburg — The Sharks will look to bounce back in the Currie Cup against the Pumas with a team that has undergone a handful of changes for Friday night's clash (kick-off 7pm). The Sharks are currently fourth in the Cup standings, and will host the defending champions at Hollywoodbets Kings Park after coming off a loss to the Lions. It will be a tough examination for Sharks coach Joey Mongalo and his charges – the Pumas remain unbeaten in the tournament, having secured four victories in as many matches.

Most recently they embarrassed the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein 61-21. They added that notch to victories over Griquas, the Lions and the Blue Bulls.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are fourth in the log with two victories from four games. Mongalo, has made a number of changes to his team this week, starting with Dian Bleuler replacing Khwezi Mona in the front row and then lock Ockie Barnard coming in for Corne Rahl who shifts to the flank in place of Jeandre Labuschagne in the final change to the pack. Amongst the backs, Tiaan Fourie makes a start after playing off the bench, replacing Bradley Davids at scrumhalf while Anthony Volmink comes in on the wing with Marnus Potgieter playing at outside centre and Murray Koster taking over from the injured Francois Venter at inside centre.

Nevaldo Fleurs is in for Yaw Penxe at fullback is the final change to the starting XV. The experienced Reniel Hugo leads the team in this clash.

Cell C Sharks starting XV: 15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Phikolomzi Sobahle, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tiaan Fourie, 8 James Venter, 7 Corne Rahl, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Reniel Hugo (capt), 4 Ockie Barnard, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Dian Bleuler; Replacements: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Marco de Witt, 20 Tinotenda Mavesere, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Josh Jonas