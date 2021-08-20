Wandisile Simelane shifts to fullback for Lions’ Currie Cup clash against the Sharks

JOHANNESBURG – After an underwhelming season, the Lions play their last game of the Currie Cup season on Saturday against the Sharks, and so too has coach Ivan van Rooyen made his final tinkering in his squad for the tournament, which has been arduous as best, and brutal in the extreme with its scheduling. As such, Wandisile Simelane is moved back into the full-back positions to accommodate the powerful Dan Kriel at inside centre alongside the equally powerful captain, Burger Odendaal, at outside centre.

After sixth straight starts, scrumhalf Andre Warner is dropped down to the bench for a much-needed breather after giving every ounce of his flesh to the cause, with Ross Cronje stepping in to close out the campaign. The Springbok No 9 will partner with half-back partner Jordan Hendrikse, arguably one of the few positives the team has unearthed so far this year. Up-front, tight-head Carlu Sadie returns to the starting XV after missing the 35-13 drubbing at the hands of the Western Province midweek, and will pack down with hooker PJ Botha and Sti Sithole in an all-changed front-row from the one that played on Wednesday. After a brief return against the WP, MJ Pelser falls out of the matchday squad completely, Emmanuel Tshituka entering the fray to form a loose-trio with Sibusiso Sangweni and Travis Gordon. The defeat to the WP knocked the Lions out of the tournament, as the Joburg team languishes bottom of the standings on 24 points with just two victories. A bonus point victory could elevated them above the Griquas and the Pumas, both on 28 points, and into fourth. However, the Griquas and Pumas are set to play each other next weekend for what is shaping up to be knockout encounter for the final semi-final spot.

Victory could at least ensure that the Lions do not finish the season with the ignominy of the woodenspoon, as the Cheetahs have a tough assignment, also next week, against the first-place and defending Currie Cup champions the Bulls. This match could also be the final time Van Rooyen is in charge of the team, at least as head coach, as unconfirmed rumours abound that Rudolf Straeuli might take over the coaching of the Joburg-based team for the United Rugby Championship, set to start on September 25. A victory on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 2.10pm) might not stave off the supposed change in personal, but it could at least instil a smidgen of confidence ahead of that tournament. Sigma Lions starting XV: 15 Wandisile Simelane; 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Burger Odendaal (capt), 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Rabz Maxwane; 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Ross Cronje; 8 Travis Gordon, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Ruben Schoeman, 4 PJ Steenkamp, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole.