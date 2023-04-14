Western Province bolstered by returning Stormers players for Cheetahs showdown

Cape Town - Several players who travelled with the Stormers to Exeter have been included in the Western Province Currie Cup side for their match with the Cheetahs at DHL Stadium on Saturday. Centre Juan de Jongh will continue to lead a side mixed with experience and youth as they search for a fourth win in the competition to stay amongst the top four.

De Jongh will see centre-partner Jean-Luc du Plessis return, with flank Junior Pokomela and Gary Porter who all travelled to Sandy Park last weekend. WP beat the Griffons in Cape Town last weekend after scoring seven tries and will be counting on their returning players to bring another dynamic to the team.

In other changes, scrumhalf Thomas Bursey, flank Jarrod Taylor and hooker Andre-Hugo Venter also come into the starting line-up. Western Province coach John Dobson said that the players coming in are all keen to make an impact.

“We have some good players coming into a team coming off a good win, so hopefully we can raise our standards even further this week. “There should be a great atmosphere at DHL Stadium and we want to make the most of that and back up our performance of last week." Western Province team: 15. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14. Duncan Saal, 13. Juan de Jongh (captain), 12. Jean-Luc du Plessis, 11. Angelo Davids, 10. Kade Wolhuter, 9. Thomas Bursey, 8. Keke Morabe, 7. Jarrod Taylor, 6. Junior Pokomela, 5. Gary Porter, 4. Connor Evans, 3. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2. Andre-Hugo Venter, 1. Leon Lyons.