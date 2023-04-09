Western Province overpower Griffons 47-28 in Currie Cup

Cape Town - Western Province scored their first home win in the Currie Cup after beating the Griffons 47-28 (halftime 19-12) in the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening. The home side scored seven tries for the full five points in the thrilling encounter with returning winger Angelo Davids and storming loose forward Keke Morabe both dotting down twice.

It was a welcome win for Province who were blown away by Griquas in their home encounter last weekend, with the win keeping pushing them to third place on the Currie Cup log. The lead kept changing hands in the opening part of the match with the Griffons starting quickly before the Cape side hit back with a try of their own.

WP took the lead in the 25th minute for the first time only to hand it back to the Griffons when their bulky centre Marquit September burst through a couple of defenders to dot down. But the home side took the lead into the break through their forwards when Morabe, at the back of a good maul, scored his first try. From there on, they did not look back.

Four more tries in the second half capped off a dominating display for the WP who had a handful of United Rugby Championship players available to them. With the Stormers losing in the quarter-final of the Champions Cup, more players should be available over the coming weeks for the Currie Cup team. It should boost the team as they push to stay among the top teams in the domestic competition. WP will most likely face a full-strength Cheetahs side this coming weekend in Cape Town.

Points scorers Western Province 47 (19): Tries: Angelo Davids (2), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Keke Morabe (2), Juan de Jongh, Ruben van Heerden. Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (6). Griffons 28 (14): Tries: Carl-Jan Coetzee, Marquit September (2), Robbie Petzer. Conversions: Duan Pretorius, Jaywinn Juries (3).