Former SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux loses another appeal, has to pay back R37 million to Stellenbosch University

Durban — The financial woes of SA Rugby's former chief executive Jurie Roux have significantly deepened after the failure of his latest appeal against having to pay back R37 million to Stellenbosch University. Roux was some time ago found guilty of misallocating R37m when he worked in the finance department of Maties from 2002-2010.

While Roux did not personally benefit from the misappropriated money, he was found guilty of manipulating the university’s computerised accounting system. Roux lost his first appeal against the arbitration ruling and was ordered to pay back the R37m as well as the university’s legal costs. He continued the fight in the Western Cape High Court, but media reported on Tuesday that it proved to no avail and the judgement was upheld.

Reports says it was confirmed on Tuesday, in a 59-page judgment from Western Cape High Court Judge Vincent Saldanha, that Roux must pay back the money he owes the university plus interest. Roux will also have to pay the costs of the application. The ruling means Roux, who lost the initial arbitration and subsequent appeal before taking up the matter with the High Court, has two legal options remaining to deal with the matter: The Supreme Court of Appeals and Constitutional Court.

In 2020, an arbitration hearing ruled Roux should pay back the money, which was held up on appeal in 2021. Roux’s legal team had argued that there were "gross irregularities" in the arbitration process and that it should be set aside. @MikeGreenaway67