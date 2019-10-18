The Springboks are the team to beat on paper. Photo: Steve Haag Sports Hollywoodbets

It’s business time as the Rugby World Cup enters the quarter-finals this weekend. Who will prevail in the heavyweight clashes between Australia and England and the All Blacks and the Irish?

Can the French stop their oh so French intrigue and shock the dark horse, Wales, and will we South Africans be submitted to Miracle of Brighton: Part II?

Led by The Star's cricket writer Stuart Hess, rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen, athletics man Ockert de Villiers and Gauteng's Sports Coordinator Morgan Bolton tackle the bitter battle of wits between England coach Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika; Ireland's chances to bag a third victory over New Zealand and the French's distinct laissez faire attitude towards rugby in general.

Oh, and there is also the small matter of the Springboks vs Japan as predicted by our group rugby writers Mike Greenaway, Wynona Louw and Mark Keohane.