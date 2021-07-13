Sharks’ Jaden Hendrikse given three week suspension for elbowing Liam Williams
Share this article:
DURBAN – Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has escaped reasonably lightly for his foul play offence against British & Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams, receiving a three-week suspension from all rugby.
The 21-year-old was sent off five minutes into the second half of the Sharks’ match against the Lions last week after deliberately elbowing Williams in the head as the pair sank to the ground in a tackle.
Hendrikse has appeared before an online independent judicial committee chaired by Stephen Hardy (Australia), plus former international players John Langford (Australia) and David Croft (Australia).
ALSO READ: ’He is very remorseful’ - Sharks’ Jaden Hendrickse regrets red card against British and Irish Lions
3-match ban for Jaden Hendrikse for his elbow on Liam Williams.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 13, 2021
6-week entry point but "clear and genuine remorse, early acknowledgment of culpability, apology directly to both Mr Williams and the referee and exemplary disciplinary record to date" saw three weeks shaved off. pic.twitter.com/4IU4Bq4jOK
Having reviewed all the available evidence, the committee deemed Hendrikse had breached Law 9.12 in that he had physically struck Williams with his elbow, connecting with Williams’ head and neck area.
Given that the contact was around Williams’ head and neck, Hendrikse was handed World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play. This resulted in a starting point of a six-match suspension.
[Disciplinary] Cell C Sharks scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse has been suspended for 3 matches following his red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (dangerous play) against the British and Irish Lions on 10 July, 2021.https://t.co/V93S5zuOMY— World Rugby Media (@worldrugbymedia) July 13, 2021
However, Hendrikse admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. Given his clear and genuine remorse, early acknowledgment of culpability, an apology given directly to both Williams and the referee and his exemplary disciplinary record to date, the committee reduced the six-match entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks.
This means that Hendrikse will miss the Sharks’ next three Currie Cup matches, against the Pumas (July 16), Bulls (July 21) and Cheetahs (July 24).