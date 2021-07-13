Sharks’ Jaden Hendrikse given three week suspension for elbowing Liam Williams

DURBAN – Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse has escaped reasonably lightly for his foul play offence against British & Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams, receiving a three-week suspension from all rugby. The 21-year-old was sent off five minutes into the second half of the Sharks’ match against the Lions last week after deliberately elbowing Williams in the head as the pair sank to the ground in a tackle.

Hendrikse has appeared before an online independent judicial committee chaired by Stephen Hardy (Australia), plus former international players John Langford (Australia) and David Croft (Australia). ALSO READ: ’He is very remorseful’ - Sharks’ Jaden Hendrickse regrets red card against British and Irish Lions 3-match ban for Jaden Hendrikse for his elbow on Liam Williams.



6-week entry point but "clear and genuine remorse, early acknowledgment of culpability, apology directly to both Mr Williams and the referee and exemplary disciplinary record to date" saw three weeks shaved off. pic.twitter.com/4IU4Bq4jOK — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 13, 2021 Having reviewed all the available evidence, the committee deemed Hendrikse had breached Law 9.12 in that he had physically struck Williams with his elbow, connecting with Williams’ head and neck area.