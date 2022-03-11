Bulls stick with Chris Smith at flyhalf for Munster showdown

Cape Town – Following a bonus-point win in their last United Rugby Championship match, the Bulls have opted for an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against Munster at Loftus Versfeld (4.05pm kickoff). Coach Jake White has rewarded the XV that began in the 45-7 victory over Zebre in Parma a few weeks ago, and resisted the temptation to bring back veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn.

Story continues below Advertisment

The former Springbok pivot was handed a reprieve by the URC organisers following his three-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, with the suspension reduced by a week after he completed a World Rugby “coaching intervention process”. But incumbent No 10 Chris Smith produced a Man-of-the-Match performance against Zebre, where his tactical kicking in particular had a major effect on the team as he drove the Italians back into their 22 with a couple of superb touch-finders, in addition to his accurate goal-kicking. Steyn is on the bench, though, and can be a bit of an insurance policy if things become tight in the second half at Loftus.

“We have a tough challenge ahead of us this weekend against a quality outfit in Munster Rugby. They have been one of the standout sides in the United Rugby Championship so far this season. To manage to claim a record of eight wins in their 11 matches is no small feat,” White said on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Munster Rugby may be without some of their internationals this week, but they remain a strong side with other international players like Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende in their squad. “This is a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against some of the best players in the world.” Bulls Team

Story continues below Advertisment

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 Harold Vorster 11 Madosh Tambwe 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Arno Botha 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Jacques van Rooyen 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Bismarck du Plessis 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Robert Hunt 19 Janko Swanepoel 20 WJ Steenkamp 21 Zak Burger 22 Morné Steyn 23 Canan Moodie. @ashfakmohamed