Injuries force Sharks into changes for crunch Rainbow Cup SA clash against Bulls

DURBAN – The Sharks have been disrupted by injuries and Springbok resting protocols ahead of their crunch clash with the Bulls in Durban on Saturday but have nevertheless put together a formidable side for the Rainbow Cup decider. It is in the forwards that coach Sean Everitt has had his options decimated but his backline for the match is as powerful as he could hope to muster.

Among those that Everitt cannot pick up front are props Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche; locks Ruben van Heerden and Reniel Hugo, hookers Fez Mbatha and Dan Jooste; and flank James Venter. ALSO READ: Lock Ruan Nortjé moves to flank as Marcell Coetzee captains Bulls against Sharks Everitt has not yet named his bench as he waits to see if some of the above get over niggles or become available.

On a positive note, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is back in the side; as is Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, flyhalf Curwin Bosch and fullback Aphelele Fassi. Everitt says he has every confidence that the combination he has put together can beat the Bulls. ALSO READ: There’s a lot riding on the Bulls game, says Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am

“Last week we went up to the Lions with a new-look team (because a number of players were at the Bok training camp) and we produced a display that surprised quite a few people,” Everitt said. “I think you will see the same on Saturday — all of these players are hungry to play and show what they can do in the jersey.” Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Anthony Volmink 13 Lukhanyo Am 12 Marius Louw 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Curwin Bosch 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Phepsi Buthelezi 7 Thembelani Bholi 6 Siya Kolisi 5 Hyron Andrews 4 JJ van der Mescht 3 Khutha Mchunu 2 Kerron van Vuuren 1 Khwezi Mona @MikeGreenaway67